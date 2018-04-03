Legends of Tomorrow promotes Jes Macallan to series regular for season 4

Following the news that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a fourth season, EW can exclusively reveal that Jes Macallan has been promoted to series regular.

The actress joined the show at the top of season 3 as Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe, who recently ascended to the head of the agency. The character, who became a love interest for Sara (Caity Lotz), was revealed to be a clone.

“Jes has a power to captivate in person as well as on screen. She had been guest-starring on Legends for all of two days when one of our teamsters, the guy who had been driving her to set, told me that we ought to make her a series regular. He wasn’t wrong,” executive producer Phil Klemmer tells EW. “We knew that we wanted Sara to fall in love with someone in season 3, and our challenge was to come up with a character worthy of our fearless captain’s love — and then the second challenge was to find a performer capable of playing that part. The door had barely closed on Jes, having just finished her chemistry read with Caity Lotz, that we all turned to each other and agreed that we had found our Ava.”

Klemmer continues: “Her character arc was a bit of a slow burn this season, and yet each episode revealed a new facet of her character. She’s been alternately funny, poignant, engaging, endearing, and kick-ass this season — and yet I know for a fact that we haven’t hit all of Jes’s hidden gears as an actor. We are lucky to have a whole new season in which to find them. It’s not every actor who can find the emotional heart of a storyline that features John Constantine, a chicken, and a severed human foot. Thank God we found Jes Macallan.”

The news also comes on the heels of the show promoting Matt Ryan, who portrays John Constantine, to series regular for next season as well.

Legends has seen a bit of turnover this season. Tala Ashe joined the cast at the top of season 3, but both Victor Garber and Franz Drameh exited the series, while Wentworth Miller briefly returned before once again taking his leave. Keiynan Lonsdale was recently added as a series regular.

The season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.