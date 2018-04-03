Jimmy Kimmel wants to know: Are kids better spellers than Trump?

Jimmy Kimmel introduced a new kind of spelling bee inspired by the Commander-in-Chief. Instead of asking contestants to spell words the way “the liberal, leftist dictionary spells them,” this contest of the mind asked three of the top student spellers in Los Angeles to craft words the way President Donald Trump has done in the past.

Even though fourth grader Samuel spelled “tap” correctly, he still got it wrong because Kimmel was looking for “tapp.” The late-night host nabbed this spelling from one of Trump’s previous tweets claiming former President Barack Obama wire-tapped his phones. “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process,” read the tweet in question. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

In “The Make America Great Again Spelling Bee,” it’s “honered” and not “honored,” “rediculous” and not “ridiculous,” “unpresidented” and not “unprecedented,” “waite” and not “wait,” and “politicions” and not “politicians.” These are all spellings Trump has incorrectly used in his tweets.

It was just last month that Kimmel was mocking Trump for all his Twitter typos, after the president spelled “whether” as “wether” and called Special “Counsel” Robert Mueller “Special Council.”

“I know a lot of people can’t spell, but a lot of people aren’t president,” Kimmel joked at the time. “If only there was a program on our phones that told us when we misspelled something.”

Sixth grader Vaishnavi was the only one who really got into the mindset of Trump and walked away with a $100 grand prize and a trophy that deemed her a spelling bee “champeon.” The other two contestants didn’t leave empty-handed, however: Samuel received a “faux-leather moto jacket” from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line and fifth grader Amira walked away with a set of official Trump wine glasses.

Watch the spelling bee play out in the video above.