Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro welcomes a daughter

Gym, tan, laundry — and diapers!

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley on Tuesday, April 3, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Harley is already mom to 11-year-old son Mason.

“Just in case you guys didn’t know, I’m in f—ing labor,” the new mom said in an Instagram Stories video filmed from her hospital bed Monday, explaining that it was 2 p.m. and staff was about to administer an epidural.

“Ron lands at 7, so we have five [hours],” she added in another clip. “I’m feeling really uncomfortable about pushing a baby out of my vagina right now.”

E! News was the first to report the birth.

RELATED GALLERY: Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

The couple, who announced they were expecting in in December 2017, have been documenting the pregnancy with Jersey Shore fans. On March 30, Harley showed off her 37-week baby bump with a mirror selfie that was captioned, “Waiting for my little chunky butt to come out any day now.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley also celebrated their daughter’s impending arrival with a baby shower weeks before her birth on March 3 in Las Vegas.

“Ronnie and I had the most amazing baby shower,” the soon-to-be mother of two captioned a series of photos. “We are so thankful to have such good friends and family to come support us and fly in from all over the country!”

RELATED: The Return of Jerzdays! Jersey Shore Family Vacation Gets Premiere Date and Rowdy First Teaser

At the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere in Los Angeles on March 29, Ortiz-Magro told PEOPLE it was “really exciting” to think about his upcoming fatherhood journey — but that his hopes started out a little differently.

“I found out I’m having a baby girl and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t want a girl,’” he revealed, adding to reporters, “I feel like I’ve done too many seasons of Jersey Shore that I know what girls can be like, and it has not given me a great perspective.

“But no, I’m actually really excited. I have a lot of younger sisters, and I feel like this girl is going to make me softer,” he continued, adding that he thinks his daughter will “make me more normal and human, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The dad-to-be told PEOPLE he found out about the pregnancy in August, and that as far as a name goes, the couple have made a decision but are “keeping it quiet” for the time being.

“We actually named her that because the second time that my girlfriend and I hung out, we were already joking around, like, ‘Imagine if we had kids. What would we name them?’ And here we are, a year later,” said Ortiz-Magro.

He added that he and Harley are “in talks” about an engagement “down the line,” but for now Ortiz-Magro is “just focused on having the baby” and wanting “to take one step at a time.”

“It was something that I was really anticipating and really happy about and it just so happened that the show came back at the same time,” he added of the pregnancy. “So it’s going to be a really, really good year with the baby coming and the show coming back. It’s really a blessing.”

RELATED: Baby Girl on the Way for Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

While Ortiz-Magro has been getting ready to be a first-time father, he has also been anticipating the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV.

Fellow parents Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Pauly DelVecchio are all back along with Mike

“The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese. Not returning is Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.