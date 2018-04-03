Jenna Fischer wears a towel for Kimmel interview following wardrobe malfunction

A fashion disaster can strike at any given moment, but Jenna Fischer demonstrated her ability to roll with the punches during her own mishap on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In an unusual move, the Splitting Up Together actress came onstage wrapped in a towel, carrying a dress and draping it over the seat next to her. “What happened?” Kimmel asked.

“Why do you ask?” she quipped.

Fischer went on to explain that she’d waited “a little too long” to put on the dress, at which time the zipper broke. Thinking fast, she wrapped herself in a towel and pulled on some jeans, because, as she said, “I’m a Missouri girl… and the show must go on.”

“I’ve never been more comfortable!” she told the host. “I am mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable.”

Fischer and Kimmel also discussed her new show, her co-star Oliver Hudson and his famous mother Goldie Hawn. (Fischer showed off her ability to recite lines from Hawn’s film Overboard.)

“I feel like I ran into you at the spa,” Kimmel joked about her outfit. “Like, we’re at a destination wedding together and you went to get a massage and I’m waiting to get a massage, and you came out and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, how’s it going,’ and it’s a little bit weird.”

“Let’s do that!” Fischer laughingly agreed.

Watch the clip above.