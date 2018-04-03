Felicity cast to reunite at ATX Television Festival

The stars of Felicity are headed to Austin.

The ATX Television Festival announced Tuesday that its seventh annual gathering will feature a Felicity reunion, co-presented by EW and Hulu, marking the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere. Organizers also announced additional panels and programming for the fest, which takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Participating Felicity cast members include Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson, and Ian Gomez, as well as director and producer Lawrence Trilling. Additional panelists are still to be announced.

Other newly announced ATX programming includes a sneak peek of FX’s Mayans MC with co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, and a look at HBO comedies High Maintenance and Crashing, which were both recently renewed for third seasons.

In addition to co-presenting the Felicity reunion, Hulu will present a “TGIHulu” panel celebrating its library of programming from the beloved ’90s comedy block TGIF. The panel will include cast members and creatives from series such as Boy Meets World, Step by Step, Family Matters, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Syfy and IDW Entertainment, meanwhile, will offer a Wynonna Earp panel featuring a first look at the series’ third season. Lastly, the festival announced that Marcy Carsey will receive the annual ATX Award in Television Excellence. Carsey co-founded the Carsey-Werner Company and has executive-produced shows for more than 35 years, including Roseanne, That ’70s Show, and Third Rock From the Sun.

Go to atxfestival.com for more information.