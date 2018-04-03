Here's why Dwayne Johnson has 'a little crush' on Frances McDormand

Dwayne Johnson has been crushing on Frances McDormand after her Golden Globes win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. However, it doesn’t really have anything to do with the win itself — or the movie. As the Rampage-ing action movie star explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it’s all about what McDormand did for his daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson.

“It’s not gonna be weird, Lauren’s down with it,” Johnson clarified of his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian.

Simone had served as Golden Globe ambassador for the 75th annual awards ceremony — the designated person who helps usher award winners off stage following their acceptance speeches. When McDormand won best actress in a drama, “right before she speaks, she turns around and walks backstage and shakes Simone’s hand out of the blue,” Johnson observed. “And it just blew me away.”

“No one did that,” he added, “and she had the awareness to do this to my 16-year-old daughter.”

Then, as McDormand goes to walk off the stage, “she kisses Simone’s hand and I was like, ‘Jesus,'” Johnson gushed. “I was just so blown away by that gesture.”

He said he’s been meaning to call and thank McDormand — who went on to win the Oscar — for that gesture, but since he came on DeGeneres’ show, he revealed to her audience, “I have a little crush on Frances.”

“I gotta say this to the world, who’s watching: Frances, we’re gonna have to exchange numbers because — just between you and I, I know no one else is watching — we’re gonna get married,” he joked.

Now let’s see what McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen, has to say about this.