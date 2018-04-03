Cardi B set as Jimmy Fallon's first-ever Tonight Show co-host, okurrr!

Cardi B, one of Jimmy Fallon’s most memorable guests ever, is returning to take over The Tonight Show. The Grammy nominee and queen of making even the most seemingly mundane stories sound entertaining has been announced as Fallon’s first co-host.

For the telecast airing this Monday, April 9, Cardi B will appear on The Tonight Show to chat with Fallon and perform in support of her forthcoming album, Invasion of Privacy. She’ll also pop up around the hourlong show to interview the episode’s guests alongside the host.

The other guests have not yet been announced, but let’s not forget how thoroughly entertaining she was by herself on the show in December.

Cardi B came out for The Tonight Show on Dec. 20 and had Fallon in stitches by the end of the interview, due largely to what has become her signature “zing” sound effects. She talked about why she changed her name to Cardi B (you can thank Bacardi for that one), why she doesn’t want to buy anyone Christmas presents, and her $500,000 engagement ring from fiancé Offset.

Just for giggles, watch it again below.

Cardi B also performed “No Limit” on The Tonight Show in September with G-Eazy. So this will mark her third time on the show. Okurrr!

Invasion of Privacy will drop on Friday, featuring the rapper’s new single, “Be Careful.”