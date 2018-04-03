Meet Black Bobcat, Tracy Morgan's Black Panther knock-off: 'He sleeps 20 hours a day'

Black Panther has become the highest-grossing superhero film ever at the U.S. box office, surpassing even The Avengers — and it’s all based on a lie! As Tracy Morgan joked with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday night, Marvel stole the concept for the character from him.

Meet Black Bobcat… i.e. Morgan dressed up in Batman’s suit with a bobcat logo on his chest.

While Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa wields a technologically advanced suit made of the indestructible vibranium metal that can charge kinetic energy and release it on enemies, Black Bobcat has his own set of unique abilities. According to Morgan, this titan “loves to pounce,” “drinks a helluva lot of milk,” “sleeps 20 hours a day,” “can hear things on porno that you can’t hear,” and “only fights crime in the suburbs.”

“What else do you need to do?!” Morgan asked.

The comedian, who came out on the show to promote his new series The Last O.G. on TBS, then asked Questlove and The Roots to play the Black Bobcat theme song. The band only got so far as to lay down a driving cymbal rhythm and a couple of bass notes before Morgan exclaimed, “That’s it! … and then he goes back to sleep.”

Learn more about Black Bobcat in the video above.