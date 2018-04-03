Paws what you’re doing: American Ninja Warrior with puppies is a real thing. We know, the concept sounds far-fetched. But this isn’t a tall tail. It’s a USA Network online stunt called American Ninja Warrior: Puppy vs. Puppy, and EW has your first look.

In the footage above, the fluffy warriors compete through a mini obstacle course (including a doggy-sized Warped Wall!) narrated by Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. It’s part of a promotion for the USA series American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.).

So visit here for more information. And be sure to check out that adorable video, above. It’s the final version, by the way, so it’s not just a … ruff cut.