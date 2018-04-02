The Good Fight: Read the hilariously bad script for One Night in Nashville

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Good Fight. Read at your own risk.

Someone actually wrote a script for the fictional movie One Night in Nashville — which EW is debuting exclusively here.

On Sunday’s The Good Fight, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her firm defended a network which was being threatened with a defamation lawsuit if it ran an exposé on a beloved actor accused of sexual assault. As the case unfolded, the Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart lawyers learned that the network’s in-house counsel, Carter Bloom (Alex Brightman), was trying to undercut their negotiations with the opposite because he hoped the aforementioned actor would star in a movie he wrote called One Night in Nashville, “a romantic comedy about a young lawyer and his dream of a recording contract.” (Watch the scene in question above.)

In case you were bummed that you’d never get to experience such a horrible sounding movie, don’t worry because you will! Good Fight writer Marcus Dalzine, who penned Sunday’s “Day 436,” also wrote the cliché-ridden first five pages of the movie for the props department. The film opens on a country road “somewhere outside Jackson, Mississippi” and only gets worse from there.

Read the intentionally and hilariously poorly written script below:

The Good Fight airs Sundays on CBS All Access.