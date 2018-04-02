Seth Rogen knew about Stormy Daniels' alleged Trump affair years ago

Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with Donald Trump has been dominating the news cycle, but Seth Rogen says he knew about it a decade ago.

Rogen first met the adult film star when she shot her small roles in Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rogen revealed that Daniels talked about the supposed affair while on set.

“I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago. At the time, when you ask a porn star who she’s been sleeping with and the answer is Donald Trump, it was the least surprising thing she could have said,” Rogen revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres. “She did mention it. Again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising. And then as his campaign rolled out, it became clear no one cared about anything he did, and so, it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.'”

Rogen noted that he hasn’t seen Daniels in years.

