Selma Blair loves Katie Holmes despite losing Dawson's Creek role to her

There’s nothing but love between Selma Blair and the ladies of the ’90s WB.

As revealed in EW’s Dawson’s Creek reunion cover story, Selma Blair was in the running for the role of Joey Potter when they were first casting the teen drama. “I really loved Selma until, of course, I got the infamous videotape from the basement of the Holmes family in Toledo, Ohio,” series creator Kevin Williamson told EW of Katie Holmes’ last-minute audition. “And when that video showed up, it changed my whole life.”

Luckily, Blair isn’t holding any grudges, though.

On Monday, the actress posted a throwback pic of herself, Holmes, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, to whom she lost the role of Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “In honor of #creekweek and all things new again,” Blair wrote in the caption of a photo of the three ladies backstage at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. “I have always admired these ladies. Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter . That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start. I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life 💛 love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000.” (Gellar and Blair won the award for best kiss for their smooch in Cruel Intentions.)

Gellar also joined in the #CreekWeek celebration, commenting “I don’t want to wait… for my issue,” on Busy Philipps’ pic of the cover.

And the issue itself wasn’t without a little Blair: She participated in a reunion of her 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing alongside Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate.