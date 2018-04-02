Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

Where our premiere is about a family coming back together, this week’s episode puts us squarely in Lanford 2018. While the world often loved Roseanne Conner, the bluntly honest Mom; Roseanne Conner the grandma is a real treat. Armed with 20 more years of experience — and a whole new category of responsibilities — her quick witted humor, and determination to be right takes on a whole new perspective.

Veteran standout writer Sid Youngers encapsulates the famed conflict between Roseanne and Darlene and escalates it as Darlene strives to be a different kind of parent. With humor and piercing authenticity, Sara Gilbert embodies every parent’s desire to provide our children with the strengths of our parents without any of the painful scars we remember. The dynamic between Roseanne and Darlene sparring over parenting techniques is exacerbated by the oppositional nature of Harris (Darlene’s daughter).

(From left) Emma Kenney, Sara Gilbert, and Roseanne Barr on Roseanne. Adam Rose/ABC

Emma Kenney really shines as Harris. She is the perfect blend of witty sarcasm combined with the quintessential frustration all teenagers feel. There are times Emma’s Harris is so seamlessly connecting to Darlene, it’s hard not to think she was born for the role. The interaction between Harris and Darlene sound eerily familiar. Add in Roseanne’s opinions and it is a recipe for loving conflict and perfectly timed humor.

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman Michael Fishman

Some of the most compelling and honest story lines this season center around aging. For Roseanne and Dan, coming to grips with getting older while still facing financial uncertainty has a profound impact on every aspect of their lives. This often-overlooked truth in society was partially inspired by Roseanne’s real-life knee injury. As Roseanne Conner, her resistance to accept physical setbacks and limitations is something we all know all too well, but rarely see in entertainment.

Behind the scenes at Roseanne. Michael Fishman

This episode really exemplifies who the Conners are. It revolves purely around the family, focusing on different perspectives on parenting, shifting roles in multi-generational households, and coming of age in your childhood home.