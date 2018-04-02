Rise sneak peek: Robbie struggles on the football field

When Rise first introduced viewers to Robbie Thorne, he was simply the quarterback of the football team. But he very quickly became more than that when he landed a role in the high school’s production of Spring Awakening. Suddenly, QB1 had found a second passion … but would it cause him to lose football?

As star Damon J. Gillespie previously told EW, one of Robbie’s central struggles in Rise‘s first season is his desire to do both theater and football. “He doesn’t want to let his team down, but he also doesn’t want to let the troop down,” Gillespie said. “He’s trying his best not to piss everyone off.”

But as hard as he might try, there’s a chance Robbie could fail. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Rise‘s next episode, which show’s Robbie’s less-than-triumphant return to the football field. Will he let his team down? Check out the full clip above.

Rise airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.