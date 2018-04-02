Oliver Hudson’s Martin is realizing parenting teenage daughters is no stroll in the park in this week’s episode of Splitting Up Together.

On the second episode of ABC’s new family comedy, Martin is flummoxed when it comes to bonding with his teenage daughter without the input of his wife Lena (Jenna Fischer), now that they’ve decided to separate, but still kinda live together. After a tense interaction with fiery feminist Mae (Olivia Keville), Martin turns to Lena for girl advice.

“Mae is smart and insightful and she’s also…,” begins Lena in the clip, before Martin cuts her off with, “Not my daughter?” Luckily, he’s wrong on that count and is about to heed his ex-wife’s advice to take more of an interest in Mae’s “budding feminist” interests, but of course, they can’t help but start bickering over their opposing parenting techniques.

Watch the clip in full above and tune into Splitting Up Together Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.