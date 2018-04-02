Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute to Doogie Howser, M.D. creator Steven Bochco

Neil Patrick Harris paid tribute to Steven Bochco on Monday morning following the death of the Doogie Howser, M.D. creator on Sunday.

Harris worked with the acclaimed television producer on his hit ABC comedy Doogie Howser, in which he played a teenage doctor trying to practice medicine while still living his life as a regular kid.

“I’m terribly saddened by the news that Steven Bochco passed away yesterday,” the A Series of Unfortunate Events actor wrote on Twitter. “He was a true game changer in television. His work ethic shaped mine, his words of wisdom stick with me to this day. I’m so proud of Doogie Howser, mostly for being a Bochco show. #quality #mentor #RIP”

Bochco, who was the mastermind behind beloved shows such as NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, and L.A. Law, died of complications from cancer after battling leukemia for years. “Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor,” his spokesman said in a statement to THR. “He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by.”

David Pressman — whose father, Lawrence Pressman, played Dr. Benjamin Canfield on Doogie Howser, M.D. — also expressed paid respects on Twitter, recalling times he spent at Bochco’s home as a child. “He was always so nice to me and continued to be nothing but gracious to me whenever I would see him as I got older,” he wrote.

I remember going to Steven Bochco’s house with my parents when I was a kid. He was always so nice to me and continued to be nothing but gracious to me whenever I would see him as I got older. He was great friends with my dad and put him on Hill Street Blues and…(con’t) — David Pressman (@DavidPressman) April 2, 2018