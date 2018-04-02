To see a version of this story in the latest Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories issue of Entertainment Weekly — pick up the magazine on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

In the last few minutes of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman‘s season 4 finale, a super tot appeared — ­and then the show went off the air! But now executive producer Eugenie Ross-­Leming and Lois Lane herself, Teri Hatcher, share the fate of Baby Kent.

“We didn’t write it as a series finale, it was just supposed to be a cliff­hanger,” Ross-­Leming tells EW of leaving fans wondering what happened to Lois and Clark after a baby wrapped in a blanket with a Superman symbol on it was left with the couple. “Looking to create obstacles for them, we ended up saying that carrying a baby to term would kill Lois. But as fate — or intergalactic justice — would have it, a baby of Krypton lineage is left at their doorstep.”

“If the show had gone on, we would have seen them figuring out how to raise this child, who would have aged rapidly. He would have become a teenager in months,” Ross-Leming explains.

And would he have had superhero genes?

“We actually hadn’t figured it out that far,” she says.

But the real question is: Will fans ever get to see that future play out?

“I know I have a lot of fans that would like to see the whole show rebooted, so maybe that’ll happen,” says actress Teri Hatcher, who currently hosts Van Therapy and Don’t Eat It Out of a Box on her YouTube channel “Hatching Change.” “Dean [Cain, who played Clark Kent] and I both still have really warm feelings about our whole experience on the show. So who knows!”