Jesus Christ Superstar has risen ... NBC's ratings!

Hallelujah: The early ratings are in for NBC’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: The very well-reviewed Easter musical delivered a 6.0 rating in the metered markets, with more proper ratings to come shortly.

These preliminary returns gave Jesus Christ Superstar roughly double the rating of the most recent live musical (Fox’s flop last December, A Christmas Story Live) and are up 40 percent from Fox’s somewhat comparable Easter event from two years ago, The Passion. The numbers are about the same as NBC’s most recent musical, Hairspray, from 2016.

The production also managed to beat Sunday’s presentation of American Idol head to head.

For more, check out EW’s review, plus we reveal 8 things you didn’t see on live TV.