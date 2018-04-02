CBS crime drama accused of ripping off Bones, showrunner apologizes

The showrunner of the new CBS crime procedural Instinct is apologizing to the creator of Fox’s Bones for a story line that bore some striking similarities to the long-running former hit series.

On Twitter, Instinct producer Michael Rauch expressed regret to Bones, its fans, and its creator Hart Hanson on Monday for an episode that had “very distressing” albeit “unintentional” elements that were similar to the other show:

Yeah, heard about this. Very distressing and 100% unintentional. Looking into it and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again. And of course apologies to Bones (and their fans). Thanks for the heads up. @HartHanson https://t.co/1ZkgOLQfwc — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) April 2, 2018

Here’s what happened: Based on author James Patterson’s Murder Games, Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA officer helping the NYPD solve crimes. The show’s third episode aired Sunday night titled “Secrets and Lies” (already the name of another TV show, btw). The story line was about the murder of an Amish teenager who moved to the big city. The detectives find popsicle sticks in the teen’s childhood bedroom. The feathers later remind the investigators of piano keys, and they realize he secretly played piano, and then they interview the victim’s piano teacher.

The Bones episode was from 2009 and titled “The Plain in the Prodigy.” It was also about the murder of a young Amish man who moved to the big city. In the kid’s room back in Amish country the detectives find a collection of rocks. They later realize the rocks look like piano keys and track down the victim’s piano teacher.

After that, the storylines seem to diverge. But the whole “Amish teen who goes off to the big city, secretly plays piano which the detectives discover through an assembly of objects in their childhood bedroom” setup struck some fans as too similar to be a coincidence:

Umm, anybody else find parts of tonight’s episode of #Instinct are completely duplicated from an old episode of #Bones? It’s kind of ridiculous. — Anna Lee Huber (@AnnaLeeHuber) April 2, 2018

Not a good sign when three episodes in, #Instinct is using a similar storyline to a #Bones episode from 2009. — JKay (@jkay122) April 2, 2018

I loved the first two episodes of Instict but the third one was a total disappointmnet and a case plagiarism from tv show Bones!😧 This rude unoriginality of the Instinct writers will certainly cause some fan loss and I hope they get sued😠 — Meida Maciulskaite (@meidamei_) April 2, 2018

How did this episode make it through production? I wonder if the Bones creators have a case for court. #Instinct #Bones — Eliza Nolan 🖋 (@ElizaNolanPants) April 2, 2018

It should be pointed out that these similarities do not prove Instinct intentionally copied Bones. There have been thousands of procedural crime drama episodes over the past few decades, and they tend to follow a similar structure. It’s more possible than you might think that two writers could have a very similar idea (or perhaps an Instinct writer saw the Bones episode years ago then forgot about where that idea came from).

We’ll update this post if more information becomes available.