The Imposters cast describes season 1 in 30 seconds

When Imposters began, it appeared to be a relatively simple story about a young couple who’d recently gotten married and were so in love it was almost sickening. But then one day, Ezra came home to find nothing but a computer message from his beloved wife: She’d taken all of his money and he was not to look for her. So yeah, the story changed.

Ezra then met Richard, yet another scorned husband of his ex-wife. It seemed Maddie was a full-blown con artist. And together, Ezra, Richard, and fellow victim Jules decided that they were going to track down their ex-wife and get some answers. Spoiler: They did. But the journey only got more complicated from there. Maddie found her next mark. The FBI got involved. Uma Thurman showed up. And just generally, a lot happened.

So before season 2 premieres, EW gathered Imposters cast members Inbar Lavi, Stephen Bishop, and Parker Young to sum up all of season 1 for you… but they had to do it in 30 seconds. See how they did in the video above.

Imposters returns Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.