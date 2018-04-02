Futurama reunion coming to ATX Television Festival

Do you like reunions? Then… good news, everyone!

Several familiar voices from Futurama will reunite for a panel at ATX Television Festival, EW has learned.

Cast members Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman will join showrunner David X. Cohen — plus a few special guests — for a table read of a favorite episode from the show’s 140-episode run, plus a Q&A.

The Emmy-winning, Matt Groening-created series followed the adventures of a pizza delivery guy named Fry who awakens 1,000 years in the future after being cryo-frozen and takes a job at the delivery company Planet Express. Futurama launched on Fox back in 1999, was canceled in 2003, but later revived by Comedy Central in 2008, only to be canceled again in 2013. The show was resurrected briefly — in a different form — last fall when the cast reunited to record a 42-minute double-length podcast episode that featured Fry and the gang trying to save Earth from Klaxxon, a “nefarious life form of composed entirely of soundwaves from 21st-century podcasts.” (Several Futurama characters also appeared in a 2014 episode of The Simpsons, and the cast reconvened to create original content for the Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow mobile game, which was released last year.)

Futurama — whose cast also includes John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, and Frank Welker — is currently streaming on Hulu, which is presenting the reunion panel.

Entering its seventh year, ATX will run June 7-10, with panels on such shows as Better Call Saul, thirtysomething, Nash Bridges, Drunk History, Queen Sugar, Get Shorty, and Sharp Objects.