Dawson's Creek reunion: Michelle Williams says 'There were no rabid Jen fans'

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands today. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Dawson’s Creek, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Michelle Williams knows that her Dawson’s Creek character, Jen, isn’t exactly a fan favorite. Her character was the one who was brought in to cause problems in Capeside, so she was sort of doomed from the start.

EVERETT COLLECTION

“There were no rabid Jen fans,” laughs the actress. “Jen did not inspire big crushes or big fan love. In fact, it was the opposite. I do remember a little website called IHateJen.com. It’s a hard thing to bear when you’re a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old girl and there’s a website dedicated to hating you and your character. It’s a struggle! It’s a funny thing when you’re developing your own identity and the identity of the character you play somehow becomes confused with your own. But now, I’m 37 and everything is fine.”

To see what Williams said about Jen’s death in the series finale, click here, and to read about the time her on- and off-screen BFF Busy Philipps defended her in a bar fight, click here.