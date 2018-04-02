The CW renews Supernatural, Arrow, Supergirl, Riverdale, and more

The CW handed out renewals to 10 current series on Monday, including Supernatural, Arrow, Supergirl and Riverdale.

Supernatural, which has been picked up for season 14, will continue its streak as the longest-running show in CW (and The WB) history.

All five of Greg Berlanti’s superhero dramas will return next season, as the network picked up a seventh season of Arrow, a fifth season of The Flash, fourth seasons of Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and a second season for freshman drama Black Lightning.

Other renewals include Riverdale, which will return for season 3, freshman series Dynasty, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which has been renewed for season 4, and Jane the Virgin, which has been renewed for season 5.

News on the fates of Life Sentence, iZombie, The 100, and Valor is expected in May.

The network recently announced it would expand its primetime programming schedule to six nights, from Sunday to Friday, starting in October 2018.