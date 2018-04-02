Chrissy Teigen live tweeting Jesus Christ Superstar is EVERYTHING

A lot of people live tweeted Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday night, but no one tweeted like Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen’s husband John Legend starred in NBC’s live special as the title character — and while Teigen had a lot of praise for Legend, it was her random comments about the concert and brutal clap back and critics (including shutting down Bill O’Reilly’s quip by referencing his controversial departure from Fox News) that were the highlights of the Twittersphere.

“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez.” O’Reilly wrote.

“Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars,” Teigen replied.

Here are a few more gems from Teigen Sunday night:

8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2018

HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

One guy looks EXACTLY like milo yiannopoulos. Try to spot him. #findmilo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Rick Owens x Jesus — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

That’s what I do when Luna plays with glitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Oh shit the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought Luna to. That was a mistake — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

JESUS TIME PAPS NOOOOO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

I just took theeeeeeee most orgasmic pee — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018