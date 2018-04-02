Chrissy Teigen live tweeting Jesus Christ Superstar is EVERYTHING

Jemal Countess/Getty Images; Twitter
A lot of people live tweeted Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday night, but no one tweeted like Chrissy Teigen.
Teigen’s husband John Legend starred in NBC’s live special as the title character — and while Teigen had a lot of praise for Legend, it was her random comments about the concert and brutal clap back and critics (including shutting down Bill O’Reilly’s quip by referencing his controversial departure from Fox News) that were the highlights of the Twittersphere.
“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez.” O’Reilly wrote.
“Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars,” Teigen replied.
Here are a few more gems from Teigen Sunday night:
