Steven Bochco, one of Hollywood most prolific and acclaimed television producers, died this weekend following a lengthy battle with leukemia, according to multiple reports. He was 74.
Further details of his death have yet to be revealed.
Over the course of his illustrious career, Bochco was the creative force behind such mega-hits as NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and Doogie Houser, M.D., to name just a few. He is credited for adding a groundbreaking dose of gritty reality to his police dramas, which ultimately changed the way such stories are depicted even today, and was known for pushing boundaries when it came to nudity and language on network television.
Bochco began his career writing and story editing on such series as Ironside, Columbo, and The Invisible Man. Hill Street Blues is considered his first major critical success as a producer, and it earned him his first two Primetime Emmys in 1981 for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. (The show garnered 98 Emmy nominations throughout its seven-season run.)
Bochco picked up a total of 10 Primetime Emmys (out of a whopping 30 nominations) and four Peabodys. He was honored with the Producers Guild of America’s David Susskind lifetime achievement award in 1999.
Additional notable credits by Bochco include Murder One, Commander in Chief, Raising the Bar, Civil Wars, and Cop Rock. The producer’s most recent series, Murder in the First, aired on TNT from 2014 until 2016.
Bochco also wrote a novel, Death By Hollywood, which was released in 2003.
Cast members from a number of Bochco’s shows, as well as fellow Hollywood writers and producers are sharing their memories of the television icon on social media.
“It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV,” NYPD Blue star Sharon Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind.”
“Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice,” Judd Apatow recalled. “We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration.”
“Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends, and I am deeply saddened,” Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO Walt Disney tweeted. See more remembrances below:
Story developing…
Comments