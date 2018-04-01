Steven Bochco, one of Hollywood most prolific and acclaimed television producers, died this weekend following a lengthy battle with leukemia, according to multiple reports. He was 74.

Further details of his death have yet to be revealed.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Bochco was the creative force behind such mega-hits as NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and Doogie Houser, M.D., to name just a few. He is credited for adding a groundbreaking dose of gritty reality to his police dramas, which ultimately changed the way such stories are depicted even today, and was known for pushing boundaries when it came to nudity and language on network television.

Bochco began his career writing and story editing on such series as Ironside, Columbo, and The Invisible Man. Hill Street Blues is considered his first major critical success as a producer, and it earned him his first two Primetime Emmys in 1981 for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. (The show garnered 98 Emmy nominations throughout its seven-season run.)

Bochco picked up a total of 10 Primetime Emmys (out of a whopping 30 nominations) and four Peabodys. He was honored with the Producers Guild of America’s David Susskind lifetime achievement award in 1999.

Additional notable credits by Bochco include Murder One, Commander in Chief, Raising the Bar, Civil Wars, and Cop Rock. The producer’s most recent series, Murder in the First, aired on TNT from 2014 until 2016.

Bochco also wrote a novel, Death By Hollywood, which was released in 2003.

Cast members from a number of Bochco’s shows, as well as fellow Hollywood writers and producers are sharing their memories of the television icon on social media.

“It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV,” NYPD Blue star Sharon Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind.”

“Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice,” Judd Apatow recalled. “We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration.”

“Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends, and I am deeply saddened,” Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO Walt Disney tweeted. See more remembrances below:

It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/jTqhyAuO0k — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice. We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration. https://t.co/IWT2Zfr3Nf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco: Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends., and I am deeply saddened. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 2, 2018

So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. #RIP — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 2, 2018

I had the honor & privilege to work for Steven Bochco on the final season of NYPD Blue. It was a favorite show of my Grandfathers- a veteran of the NYPD, so it meant the world to me. Steven was a genius, & a true gentleman. He changed TV Drama forever RIP. #stevenbochco — Bonnie Somerville (@BonSomerville) April 2, 2018

I got to play Jesus Christ for this man, and he introduced me to the man who changed my life, David Milch. And he created several of the best shows ever on television…. https://t.co/IEPMPiju9x — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco. My heart is breaking. His legacy will live on forever. — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinSVU) April 2, 2018

Just heard Legendary tv producer Steven Bochco passed away. His groundbreaking storytelling was a big influence on me pursuing a career as a professional actor. Was blessed to get to direct one of his shows and tell him in person. RIP Mr. Television — Eriq La Salle (@EriqLaSalle23) April 2, 2018

As a kid, “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law” were rituals in my house. All of us who grew up watching great TV and have benefited from the ground he broke owe pioneer Steven Bochco a debt of gratitude. RIP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 2, 2018

Years ago, television was considered Less Than. The movies had better writing, bigger sets, more ambitious storytelling. That is no longer the case. It is television where you find richer and more compelling stories being told. We have Steven Bochco to thank for that. https://t.co/6J8YoxyzmI — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) April 2, 2018

There's an episode of LA Law where Jimmy Smits was defending a couple accused of killing their disabled child (they claimed it was SIDS) & they turn against each other. I still get chills thinking about the final moment in the elevator (Anyone remember this?) RIP Steven Bochco — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco Dies at 74 https://t.co/4L1lFXhIJF via @thr This man meant the world to me. Mentor is not a strong enough word. Nor is friend. He taught me so much about the business, and life, and always had my back. I'm so sad. — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) April 2, 2018

Televison really lost a legend today… RIP Steven Bochco. https://t.co/p1PjTRpwei — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) April 2, 2018

I grew up on sitcoms and variety shows. The first TV drama I remember watching was Hill Street Blues. I loved it so much and only later realized it set the standard. Thank you, Steven Bochco. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) April 2, 2018

