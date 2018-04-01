All the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV specials to watch before the big day

Ah, love in the time of royalty. Princes wooing and marrying “lowly” ladies is pretty much the stuff of fairytales, so it makes perfect sense for TV execs to want to jump on the horse and carriage and make specials about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance. Ahead of the May nuptials, here’s a calendar of televised events you won’t want to miss if you’re a fan of chiffon on a royal scale.

Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

It wouldn’t be a royal wedding without the Lifetime treatment! Following the success of 2011’s William & Kate: The Movie, the cable network is ready to debut the younger prince’s feature film. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will trace the young couple’s love affair from humble beginnings (hers, not his) when she was just a working actress to their November engagement, going inside their courtship since they were set up by a mutual friend. Relatively-unknown Scottish actor Murray Fraser will play the red-headed prince (and does an uncannily good take on Harry’s voice) and Midnight, Texas‘ Parisa Fitz-Henley will play Markle, while Australian actress Burgess Abernethy (H20: Just Add Water) and Laura Mitchell (Menendez: Blood Brothers) will portray their in-laws-to-be, Prince William and Duchess Kate. The illustrious event is set to take place in spring, sometime before the big day.

Before the ring, before the “I do,” watch their love story unfold in Harry & Meghan: #ARoyalRomance premiering this May on Lifetime. pic.twitter.com/FfaMwgviYh — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) March 17, 2018

Markle’s last episode of Suits

This will most likely be the last time you’ll see Markle on-screen in a non-official capacity, visiting sick kids or opening a museum on behalf of the royal family, so you’d better tune in. Markle’s stint on USA network’s hit legal drama is coming to an end with the second half of season 7 dropping April 25. Markle is set to wed on the show too, as her character Rachel and BF Mike (Patrick J. Adams) head down the aisle. Oh, and we have a photo of that moment (see more here).

Ian Watson/USA Network

ITV’s Invitation to a Royal Wedding

The British network cordially invites you to the big day… well, kinda. It’s a British network — so this may not be available Stateside. Still, the documentary will dive headfirst into taffeta, traditions and everything else it takes to plan a royal wedding extravaganza at Windsor Castle. The series includes interviews with those accustomed to planning events on such a grand scale. Sounds divine. Hope we can watch it.

Fox’s Meghan Markle: An American Princess

The story of the bride-to-be comes at you on May 11, just a week before the official “I dos,” in the form of a two-hour special from Fox — in case you need a to cram in some Markle facts before the big day! The documentary will feature behind-the-scenes action, archival footage and apparently inside scoop from people who know her best, so get ready to hear from her third-grade teacher and her one-time hairdresser. Kidding! The special has actually rounded up Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, journalist Piers Morgan (of course), Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell; and Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary to spill on Markle.

The Royal Wedding

Um, it’s the main event so set your DVRs now. The pair will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Lucky for all of us, the wedding-we-all-wish-we-could-attend will be televised on various networks, with proceedings kicking off at 7 a.m. ET. The hour-long ceremony will be followed by a carriage procession as the now-married duo makes its way back to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk with 2,640 people being invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch. Guests (maybe including the Spice Girls!) will then gather at St. George’s Hall for the reception, minus television cameras, though — boo! Look up those scone recipes now, the big day will be upon us before we know it.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

PEOPLE’s The Story of the Royals

If you don’t wanna feel alone in your royal obsession, PEOPLE and ABC are here to help with a two-night television event airing in August that showcases the key figures in the line of succession — Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George — and also leans into the excitement of the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the birth of William and Kate’s third child in April. “PEOPLE is known for its extensive coverage of the royal family by reporters who are experts in the subject matter,” said Jess Cagle, PEOPLE’s editor in chief and EW’s editorial director. “Our audience can’t get enough of the royals; they continue to attract interest with each new generation.” Clearly!