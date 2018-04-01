Deception: Johnny's dark side threatens Cameron's future

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Jonathon Black may be behind bars, but he’s far from safe.

During this week’s episode of Deception, the team was able to help a psychic escape a dangerous criminal. But it was Jonathon (Jack Cutmore-Scott) who took a tough hit as he was forced to help a fellow inmate escape prison under threat of death.

Unfortunately, it’ll only get worse from here as more inmates strong-arm Johnny into compromising positions, which may lead him to the dark side that the psychic teased to Cameron.

“The thing about Johnny is that he’s spent his entire life hiding, pretending, trapped in Cameron’s shadow and his father’s scrutiny,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW. “He’s a survivor. If anyone’s suited for prison, it’s him. Maybe he’s too good, but Cameron keeps him grounded. His brother is out there doing whatever he can to get him out — that keeps Johnny grounded.”

The problem is, the Deception team hasn’t made any real progress in getting Johnny out of jail, but that will soon change when the Mystery Woman resurfaces. “MW is always a step ahead, or, in this case, one week ahead,” Fedak teases.

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.