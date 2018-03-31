Donald Trump may have expressed satisfaction with the Roseanne revival’s mammoth premiere ratings, but the president shouldn’t be expecting a name-drop on the sitcom anytime soon.

Sara Gilbert, who has returned for the show’s reboot as a cast member as well as an executive producer, revealed on Watch What Happens Live this past week that Trump will not be mentioned by name in any of the nine episodes set to air this season. She announced this after fielding a question about her thoughts on the Conner family being Trump supporters. “The Conners aren’t Trump supporters,” Gilbert responded. “Roseanne’s character is a Trump supporter — she’s the only one — and we never say his name, actually, in the show.”

Adam Rose/ABC

The season premiere, which according to delayed viewing estimates has been watched by more than 20 million people, reintroduced the Conner family as being relatively distant following the 2016 election, with Roseanne having barely spoken to her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) — who supported Hillary Clinton but voted for Jill Stein because Roseanne “made [her] doubt [herself]” — in the time since.

“The show is not about politics, “Gilbert insisted on WWHL. “It’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think our entire country can relate to.”

Roseanne has already been renewed for a second season, a quick decision made possible because of its enormous ratings success. After its viewership numbers first came in, Trump called Roseanne Barr, a supporter of his presidency, to congratulate her.