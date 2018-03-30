Oh Westworld, you’re so Westworld!

The HBO mind-flip drama hid a binary code within Thursday’s new season 2 trailer that obsessed fans realized were actually map coordinates. They followed the coordinates to a previously uncharted island in the South Pacific where they discovered a stainless steel box buried on the edge of a scenic cliff and this box was unlocked by entering Westworld‘s series premiere Nielsen ratings numbers and inside this box they found a Betamax-formatted videotape of a second trailer!

Or something like that. Point is, fans found a code leading to a second trailer. It’s more like a commercial for Delos, actually, but a super creepy one, with all sorts of intercuts of violent delights.

What’s most interesting about this video to me is it contains what might be the first shots we’ve seen out the outside world. Stuff like this:

Which is perhaps slightly surprising in its ordinariness — all those betting on the outside world having become some dystopian hellscape are seemingly wrong.

But wait: What if there’s yet another trailer within the second trailer? Did Westworld go full Inception?

Anyway, here’s yesterday’s official trailer and here’s the new Delos ad if you want to check both of them out. Westworld returns April 22.