True Detective season 3 makes director switch

True Detective has found a new director to close the season 3 case.

Jeremy Saulnier, who helmed the first two episodes of the next installment, has left the project due to scheduling issues and will be replaced by Daniel Sackheim (The Americans), EW has confirmed.

The plan was for Saulnier, the director of 2015’s Green Room, to split this season’s directing duties with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, but now Sackheim, who will also be an executive producer, will handle with Pizzolatto. Cary Fukunaga won an Emmy for his work on the first season, which he directed entirely, while the second season was done by multiple directors, including Fast Five‘s Justin Lin.

Set to premiere in 2019, the new incarnation takes place in the Ozarks and stars Mahershala Ali as an Arkansas State Investigator, Stephen Dorff as his partner, and Carmen Ejogo as his wife.

