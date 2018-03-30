Superhero Insider: Villains fall, heroes rise — and leave

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, a villain made a sacrifice for the Legends of Tomorrow, a new hero rose on Black Lightning, and an original character left Arrow. Here are the highlights:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Jack Rowand/The CW

For those who watched the Vixen animated series, it’s been quite a journey watching Kuasa go from villain to hero to villain to hero again. And even though she planned to leave Nate for dead because he is a threat to her future, she ultimately stepped up to protect her grandmother, Amaya, and died trying to stop the Mallus-possessed Nora. Though I’ve basically hated her all season, I actually got a little emotional when she died during Monday’s episode. R.I.P., Kuasa. —Natalie Abrams

Black Lightning

Annette Brown/The CW

Black Lightning offered a very clinical explanation that Jennifer has basically the opposite powers as her father — he conducts energy through other sources, while she is a source. The hour really hit a high when Thunder and Black Lightning teamed up, both using their powers to take down a group of ASA agents. If the stunning visuals caused by using their powers in tandem are any indication, once the trio all power up together, it’s going to be quite a sight to see. —N.A.

Arrow

Shane Harvey/The CW

We knew this day was coming, but alas we still weren’t ready for it: “The Thanatos Guild” marked Willa Holland’s last episode as Thea Queen. It’s a shame to see Holland leave the series because she was one of the show’s best character, but the way they wrote her off was a bit more disappointing. Bringing back the League of Assassins in order to send Thea on her way doesn’t make that much sense since she hasn’t been in the superhero game for quite some time, and the story just didn’t feel nearly as personal as it should’ve. That being said, the episode gave us some tender moments between Holland and Stephen Amell, so I can’t complain that much. Hopefully, we’ll see Thea one day again. —Chancellor Agard

