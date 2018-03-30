RuPaul's Drag Race eliminee on judges' critiques: 'I stand by my look, I felt gorgeous'

Warning! This article contains spoilers about Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Read at your own risk!

And another one bites the dust. After surviving last week’s lip-sync against Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Miss Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams and her deliciously curvy persona becomes the second queen to sashay away from RuPual’s Drag Race season 10 main stage. It was a tough episode for Kalorie, who struggled with choreography during rehearsal with the iconic Alyssa Edwards to the judges’ harsh critiques of her “forgettable” performance, plus the “heartbreaking” task of battling it out with her “big sister” Eureka O’Hara.

Although Michelle Visage didn’t like her body-ody-ody in that black catsuit, Kalorie stands by her “gorgeous” look because, henny, if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else!

Read on for EW’s full exit interview with Kalorie.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I wish we were speaking under different circumstances but so the story goes, right? How are you feeling today?

KALORIE KARBDASHIAN-WILLIAMS: I’m feeling good today. It’s a new day and granted after watching last night’s episode it was really sad but at the end of the day waking up to all of this undying love and support has been phenomenal.

Tell me the story about the jingle you and Eureka kept singing: “Big girls, big girls coming through, watch out bitches, we gonna eat you.”

Yes! That’s exactly it. So it was backstage, we were just walking around. I don’t know if we were trying to make our way through the girls or whatever: “C’mon, big girls coming through.” And [Eureka] started humming stuff and I asked her, “What are you doing?” She was like, “I think I just came up with something. We should say it in the Werk Room.” And I’m like, Okay, let’s do it. It was just so perfect for me and her.

I absolutely loved it! Now you landed in the bottom for the second time, and this time around you had to battle Eureka. It looked like you two had built quite a friendship. How was that for you?

It was hard, it was heartbreaking. Just like with all the emotions of being in the bottom two and having to prove yourself and why you should stay, plus on top of that going against somebody that you’ve created a relationship with, it’s hard, it eats away at you. I could take somebody’s dream away or they could take mine, and it’s also one of those things that’s like, “Am I going to be upset, am I going to be mad?” Like, what’s going on?

It was tough to watch. Also, Michelle gave you some harsh critiques for your look and for your performance during the PharmaRusical. What was going through your mind when she said that any girl could wear your look to the club?

It was a little harsh and I kind of wanted to rebuttal with, “I wanna see a bitch walk into a club looking this good!” But no, it was extremely harsh and I personally loved my look. I stand by my look, I felt gorgeous and I think at the end of the day that’s what it should be — you should feel confident in what you’re wearing and that’s what I did. But, I mean I’m not everybody’s favorite type of calorie apparently. [Laughs]

Oh, that’s funny, I like that. Ross asked you to explain your drag and what your contribution to drag is. Now that you’ve watched the episode, what is your answer to that question?

Well, I feel like my contribution to drag, especially being plus sized, would just be, self-love, to learn to love yourself. I do feel like a lot of the times with drag queens we develop this persona to kind of compensate for something to help us hide our insecurities. I feel like with this I wanted to show people its okay to love yourself, though drag, through being a boy, being thick, being slim. I feel like that’s what I bring to the table and what I show people.

That’s such an important message, just like when you opened up to the girls about struggling with bullying in high school, not for being gay, but for your weight. Why was it important for you to talk about that on TV?

You know I find it hard, sometimes, to be vulnerable. I really just wanted to, especially with all the bullying going on nowadays and a lot of kids that probably are in the same situation as I am, feeling beat up and sad, I wanted to show that you can come from such a dark place and you can come out on top. I wanted to be an inspiration for another little thick boy who isn’t feeling the best about themselves, for them to look at me and say, “Oh my god, that could be me one day. I could be on the spotlight.”

That’s amazing and such a necessary message. During Untucked you had a very real and emotional moment. You’re from New Mexico — Albuquerque, right?

Technically I was born and raised in Roswell…

Oh my god. I lived in Roswell for a few years and Albuquerque too!

WHAT!? Shut up! Shut up!

That’s wild! Well, you were very vocal about making your state proud and not having a lot of drag. We haven’t seen queens from New Mexico — do you feel like you accomplished that on Drag Race?

I feel like just even, of course, with all these emotions and at the time I was a lot. I felt defeated, with getting eliminated I felt like a failure. So I was thinking, “Great, my home state is not going to be proud of me.” At the end of the day, really thinking about it, I did it. I was the first girl from New Mexico to put the state on the [drag] map. A lot of people don’t come out of New Mexico and I feel like just the fact that I was there and put on such a huge platform, I did do that. Just at the time, there were a lot of emotions and I was in my head and all that stuff for sure.

Well you did a great job. Looking back at the two episodes, would you do anything different?

Oh, completely, I would so do everything different. [Laughs] Just some common sense things, like for the design challenge I wish I would have just sat and thought of a conceptual idea, instead of just trying to make something. Of course with the second challenge, again I stand that I looked beautiful, gorgeous, but maybe I did have something extra in my closet that I could’ve used that would’ve been a little more eye-catching, especially seeing that everyone did wear a catsuit. I’m like, okay, great.

I loved the jeweled gloves, honestly.

Right? They were good!

Who are you rooting for to take the crown this season?

Well, I have two people and I stand beside them — they’re the O’Haras. I stand by Eureka, of course, because she’s my big girl sister. I think it’s finally time for a big girl to win this competition. Then Asia O’Hara because she’s been one of my inspirations for the longest time.

What’s next for Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams? Should we expect to see her back on the main stage?

Unfortunately not this season, but who knows — All Stars 4, that’s going to come up. Maybe I’ll be there and ready to do this again, the redemption for Kalorie. [Laughs] I’m glam, if you’re glam.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.