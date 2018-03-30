Roseanne revival renewed for another season at ABC

Naturally!

After the yuge premiere on Tuesday, ABC has ordered an 11th season of Roseanne. The ratings just keep getting better for the revival: After one day of delayed viewing counted, the show picked up an additional 3.4 million viewers, bringing its total viewer count to 21.89 million. The comedy also saw its 18-49 rating grow to a whopping 6.24 rating.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, in a statement. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

Besides reuniting the original cash, the revival will also feature old favorite guest stars like Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell, and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

