Jim O’Heir wants you to watch people singing babies to sleep.

The Parks and Recreation vet best known as Jerry/Garry/Larry/etc, is hosting a new and rather unusual singing competition. Titled Lullaby League, the web series will feature a cappella groups competing against each other to see who can most effectively sing a crying baby to sleep. (Then everyone prays that Jerry doesn’t wake up the baby with a fart attack.) The winner receives a professional recording session with a “top music producer.” O’Heir will help to guide the singers, babies, and parents through the competition, which was filmed in New York homes of real-life exhausted parents.

The competition will last six episodes, each about 6 to 8 minutes in length, and they will be available on parenting website Scary Mommy starting April 18. The premiere episode will be broadcast on Pop TV on the same day. To see what it looks like when singers compete to soothe babies into slumberland, check out the trailer above.

O’Heir has popped up recently on such shows as Veep, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Speechless, Superior Donuts, and Another Period.