Garry Shandling's friends are tweeting notes from his journals

After a recent HBO documentary dove into the diaries of late comedian Garry Shandling, the insights will continue on his Twitter account.

Earlier this week, Judd Apatow’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling premiered on HBO, and now, The Larry Sanders Show mastermind’s Twitter is once again active, sharing some of his private notes.

“Friends who love Garry, working with his estate, are opening up Garry’s twitter,” the account announced on Friday. “We will occasionally tweet material from the writings, notes and journals he has left us: ‘Let life live through you. Presence. Compassion. Kindness.’”

A subsequent tweet said: “I took a couple of years off. I made a mistake because I realized you only exist if you’re on TV. And even God goes, ‘Hey, hey, I can’t help you. I haven’t seen you. I‘ve been flipping around. I can’t help you.'”

Friends who love Garry, working with his estate, are opening up Garry’s twitter. We will occasionally tweet material from the writings, notes and journals he has left us: “Let life live through you. Presence. Compassion. Kindness.” — Garry Shandling (@GarryShandling) March 30, 2018

I took a couple of years off. I made a mistake because I realized you only exist if you’re on TV. And even God goes, “Hey, hey, I can’t help you. I haven’t seen you. I‘ve been flipping around. I can’t help you.” — Garry Shandling (@GarryShandling) March 30, 2018

Shandling, a 19-time Emmy-nominee, died unexpectedly in March 2016 at the age of 66.

Watch the trailer for The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling above.