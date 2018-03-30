Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson on the letter he wrote to Steven Spielberg

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands today. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Dawson’s Creek, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) is a giant Steven Spielberg fan. But so is Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson.

“I was that kid who was in love with Spielberg when I was growing up,” remembers Williamson. “I had an 8-mm camera because I heard Spielberg had an 8-mm camera. And then I started filming horror movies in my backyard, and I’d have all of my friends star in them, and then I would splice it together in my grandmother’s bathroom.”

Columbia TriStar Television

When it came time to create Dawson’s bedroom, which is full of Spielberg movie posters, Williamson wrote the iconic director a letter. “Dawson’s bedroom was sort of a temple to Spielberg, and so I had to write a letter to him because he retains the rights to all that stuff,” says Williamson. “And I was like, ‘Please, Mr. Spielberg, you don’t know me, but I was this kid. I had this bedroom. I had all your posters in my bedroom. Can I please present Dawson the way that he really was?’ And it was really interesting, he wrote back and he wrote the loveliest response. He was like, ‘You can use everything.'”

Williamson adds, “He gave one condition: No mention of his wife or children. ‘Just keep it to me, and you can do whatever you want.’ And I was like, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.'”