Watch the Dawson's Creek cast discover the Dawson crying meme for the first time

Just about everyone on the internet has seen — and probably used — the Dawson Leery crying meme except two very important people: Dawson’s Creek stars Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

During our recent cast reunion, James Van Der Beek himself brought up the fact that he’s become a viral sensation. “I feel like everybody on this show cried more than I did and I was the one who got caught in the loop!” he says in the clip above.

“It’s not how many times you cried. It’s how you cried,” Joshua Jackson insists.

“Michelle says she’s never seen it,” Van Der Beek adds, before Busy Philipps whips out her phone and the cast erupts in laughter.

But don’t worry, Van Der Beek appreciates the meme just as much as we all do. “I love it. It’s my favorite thing about the whole show,” he jokes. “It’s hilarious to me that you can work for six years on a show … and it gets boiled down to three seconds. It’s a perfect way-of-the-internet.”

