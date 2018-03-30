Blindspot: Has Roman really turned on the team?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Jane and the team came thisclose to taking down Crawford during Friday’s episode of Blindspot, but a surprising source stood in their way.

Though Roman (Luke Mitchell) came up with an elaborate plan for the team to take down Crawford, he changed his mind at the last moment because he finally feels like he has a family with Hank and Blake. So he helped Crawford escape — and yes, he really has turned against the team.

“The heart wants what the heart wants,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “Roman has never really had a stable family environment or been in a relationship that was loving and nurturing. All his relationships have been transactional. So I think it’s taken him back and put him on tilt. Suddenly, the thought of losing Blake and, to a lesser extent, Hank is not something he’s ready for.”

In fact, by hour’s end, Roman puts hits out on the team, enlisting multiple sources to take them down. “I can tease that they will be the target of multiple hit-persons,” Gero says. “The next episode is pretty amazing. The format is a little different for us and allows you to see the team on their own a little while dodging some pretty badass assassins.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.