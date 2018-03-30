Every TV show premiering in April

Despite what your thermostat might read, spring has sprung, and a whole new crop of TV premieres will be blooming throughout your local listings this April.

This fresh start will also bring answers to a few of pop culture’s burning questions: Whose death(s) will season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale bring? Could a Pyeongchang Olympian twirl their way to victory on Dancing With the Stars? Will Sandra Oh’s return to TV on Killing Eve leave fans longing for the OR?

Check out the complete list of April premieres below. Please note that all times are ET.

Sunday, April 1

In Ice Cold Blood premieres at 7 p.m. on Oxygen

Your Husband Is Cheating on Us premieres at 9 p.m. on Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. Bravo

Monday, April 2

The Crossing premieres at 10 p.m. on ABC

Vegas Cakes returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on Food Network

Tuesday, April 3

The Last O.G. premieres at 10:30 p.m. on TBS

Legion returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on FX

Good Bones returns for season 3 at 9 p.m. on HGTV

Wednesday, April 4

Stream season 2 of National Treasure: Kiri on Hulu starting at 12 a.m.

Iron Chef Gauntlet returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on Food Network

Thursday, April 5

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres at 8 p.m. on MTV

Imposters returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on Bravo

Southern Charm returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo

Saturday, April 7

Trading Spaces returns at 8 p.m. on TLC

Ransom premieres at 8 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, April 8

Killing Eve premieres at 8 p.m. on BBC America

Howard’s End premieres on Starz

Tuesday, April 10

New Girl returns for season 7 at 9:30 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, April 11

Sell It Like Serchant premieres at 10 p.m. on Bravo

Thursday, April 12

Season 3 of SuperMansion will resume on Crackle

Friday, April 13

Relik premieres on Cinemax

Stream Chef’s Table: Pastry on Netflix starting at 3 a.m.

Stream season 4 of Bosch on Amazon Prime Video

Stream Lost in Space on Netflix starting at 3 a.m.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas premieres at 11:30 p.m. on HBO

Saturday, April 14

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own premieres at 12 p.m. on Discovery Family

Sunday, April 15

Fear the Walking Dead returns for season 4 at 10 p.m. on AMC

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition returns at 9 p.m. on Food Network

Tuesday, April 17

Civilizations premieres at 8 p.m. on PBS

Wednesday, April 18

Hollywood Darlings returns for season 2 at 8 p.m. on POP TV

Stone House Revival returns for season 3 at 9 p.m. on DIY

Friday, April 20

The Originals returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on The CW

Sunday, April 22

Into the Badlands returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on AMC

Westworld returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on HBO

Tuesday, April 24

Genius returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic

The 100 returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on The CW

Wednesday, April 25

Stream season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu starting at 12 a.m.

Brockmire returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on IFC

Archer: Danger Island returns for season 9 at 10 p.m. on FXX

Code Black returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on CBS

Thursday, April 26

Quantico returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on ABC

Monday, April 30

Dancing With the Stars returns with an all athletes edition for season 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC

Elementary returns for season 6 at 10 p.m. on CBS

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction premieres at 10 p.m. on AMC