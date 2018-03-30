Every TV show premiering in April

Despite what your thermostat might read, spring has sprung, and a whole new crop of TV premieres will be blooming throughout your local listings this April.
This fresh start will also bring answers to a few of pop culture’s burning questions: Whose death(s) will season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale bring? Could a Pyeongchang Olympian twirl their way to victory on Dancing With the Stars? Will Sandra Oh’s return to TV on Killing Eve leave fans longing for the OR?
Check out the complete list of April premieres below. Please note that all times are ET.
Sunday, April 1
In Ice Cold Blood premieres at 7 p.m. on Oxygen
Your Husband Is Cheating on Us premieres at 9 p.m. on Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. Bravo
Monday, April 2
The Crossing premieres at 10 p.m. on ABC
Vegas Cakes returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on Food Network
Tuesday, April 3
The Last O.G. premieres at 10:30 p.m. on TBS
Legion returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on FX
Good Bones returns for season 3 at 9 p.m. on HGTV
Wednesday, April 4
Stream season 2 of National Treasure: Kiri on Hulu starting at 12 a.m.
Iron Chef Gauntlet returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on Food Network
Thursday, April 5
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres at 8 p.m. on MTV
Imposters returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on Bravo
Southern Charm returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo
Saturday, April 7
Trading Spaces returns at 8 p.m. on TLC
Ransom premieres at 8 p.m. on CBS
Sunday, April 8
Killing Eve premieres at 8 p.m. on BBC America
Howard’s End premieres on Starz
Tuesday, April 10
New Girl returns for season 7 at 9:30 p.m. on Fox
Wednesday, April 11
Sell It Like Serchant premieres at 10 p.m. on Bravo
Thursday, April 12
Season 3 of SuperMansion will resume on Crackle
Friday, April 13
Relik premieres on Cinemax
Stream Chef’s Table: Pastry on Netflix starting at 3 a.m.
Stream season 4 of Bosch on Amazon Prime Video
Stream Lost in Space on Netflix starting at 3 a.m.
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas premieres at 11:30 p.m. on HBO
Saturday, April 14
Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own premieres at 12 p.m. on Discovery Family
Sunday, April 15
Fear the Walking Dead returns for season 4 at 10 p.m. on AMC
Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition returns at 9 p.m. on Food Network
Tuesday, April 17
Civilizations premieres at 8 p.m. on PBS
Wednesday, April 18
Hollywood Darlings returns for season 2 at 8 p.m. on POP TV
Stone House Revival returns for season 3 at 9 p.m. on DIY
Friday, April 20
The Originals returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Sunday, April 22
Into the Badlands returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on AMC
Westworld returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on HBO
Tuesday, April 24
Genius returns for season 2 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic
The 100 returns for season 5 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Wednesday, April 25
Stream season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu starting at 12 a.m.
Brockmire returns for season 2 at 10 p.m. on IFC
Archer: Danger Island returns for season 9 at 10 p.m. on FXX
Code Black returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on CBS
Thursday, April 26
Quantico returns for season 3 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Monday, April 30
Dancing With the Stars returns with an all athletes edition for season 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC
Elementary returns for season 6 at 10 p.m. on CBS
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction premieres at 10 p.m. on AMC
