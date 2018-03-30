Anthony Edwards reveals how his Top Gun character got the name 'Goose'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Anthony Edwards feels the need… to explain why his Top Gun character was called Goose.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the veteran actor looked back at his role alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 film and the inspiration for his memorable nickname.

“Goose was a guy who in real life was in an accident with an airplane where they lost an engine and he called out the wrong engine being out, so they fired off the other engine,” he explains. “And so as a result, the plane went into the water and so he got the name Goose for having messed up. Silly Goose is what it was.”

