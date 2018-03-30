Anthony Edwards feels like he's watching his son when he looks back at Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Audiences might know Anthony Edwards best for his eight seasons as Dr. Mark Greene on medical drama ER and that tragic exit from the series (sob!), but he had quite the colorful career before that role.

The actor stopped by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to delve into some past parts, including his first role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, a 1982 coming-of-age comedy written by Cameron Crowe and starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Sean Penn.

Watching a clip of a much younger and long-haired version of himself in the movie, Edwards found something familiar in his former appearance. “I have a son who’s 24 years old and I feel like I’m watching him,” he says.

Everett Collection

Besides the luscious locks of hair, the movie was a special experience for Edwards for other reasons too. “Eric Stoltz and I grew up together in Santa Barbara,” he explains. “We were best friends growing up and it was our first movie.”

