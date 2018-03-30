A Series of Unfortunate Events finale reveals Allison Williams' character

Warning: This post contains spoilers from A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2, which was released on Netflix Friday. Read at your own risk!

Allison Williams made her not-so-surprising debut on A Series of Unfortunate Events in the second season finale. While the show didn’t explicitly reveal who she’s playing, it gave us an enormous clue as to who it might be.

As EW reported, the Girls alum was cast in the upcoming third and final season of Netflix’s adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s book series in a mysterious role. Very few details were given at the time of the announcement, but the new season, which dropped on Netflix early Friday morning, provided us with way more details that supported the prevailing fan theory that Williams is playing Kit Snicket, the sister of Jacques (Nathan Fillion) and Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton).

Here’s what happened:

In the two-part season finale, “The Carnivorous Carnival,” unfortunate orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) disguise themselves as “freaks” in a rundown carnival (as normal children are so often wont to do) in order to hide from Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) and his goons. There, they are reunited with Olivia (Sara Rue), the kind librarian they met in the season premiere who has been tracking them since they left her care and is now undercover as Madame Lulu, the carnival’s fortune teller.

As we come to learn, Madame Lulu is a disguise used by any VFD (Volunteer Fire Department, a secret society) stationed at the carnival, and Olivia is simply filling in for the previous Lulu, one of VFD’s top agents who was dispatched to secure the sugar bowl, a mysterious MacGuffin that Count Olaf’s girlfriend Esmé Squalor (Lucy Punch) is after. But, as tends to be the case with all of the Baudelaires’ temporary homes, the situation at Caligari Carnival goes to hell and Olivia ends up dying after Count Olaf pushes her into a pit of hungry lions.

Cue Williams’ entrance: Williams pulls up to the burning carnival in a taxi cab after the Baudelaires have already left and right as Lemony Snicket, addressing the audience, says he has yet to discover the whereabouts of his late-brother Jacques’ taxi cab, the fate of the sugar bowl, or the identity of the previous Madame Lulu. “Reliable sources tell me it’s a woman I know very well,” he adds as Williams gets out of the cab — all of which points to Williams, in fact, being Kit Snicket.

As book readers know, Kit goes on to play a major role in the final third of the book series, and given that the Get Out actress is part of season 3’s main cast, there’s reason to expect the show will follow suit. In the books, the Baudelaires eventually cross paths with Kit, who is still in possession of the taxi. However, in case you haven’t read the books, we won’t share any more details about her character in order to maintain the mystery.

Season 3 is currently in production in Vancouver, so it’ll be a while until we see more of Williams’ character — and find out what happened to the Baudelaires. Oh yes, we forgot to mention, the second season ends on a literal cliffhanger with Count Olaf leaving Violet and Klaus teetering over the edge of a cliff in a caravan while absconding with their infant sister.

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 is available on Netflix now.