Supernatural bosses say 'Scoobynatural' turned out 'better than I would've hoped'

Last May, Supernatural announced that season 13 would feature a Scooby-Doo crossover episode, where Sam, Dean, and Castiel get the animated treatment. Since then, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the episode, and we’ve learned how it all comes to be: Sam and Dean are given a free TV as a thank you for their help on a case, after which they’re sucked into a Scooby-Doo cartoon. What happens from there is still a mystery, but as far as the fans are concerned, it’s less about what happens in the episode and more about the fact that this episode exists.

“The bulk of the credit for this episode goes to Warner Bros. Animation. Everything we gave them, they elevated,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says. “There were no disappointments for me here. This is one of the few episodes of Supernatural I can watch and just be a fan of because it feels like someone else took the material and made it into something really, really great. It was a weird absurd swing for us but I think it worked and people are going to really like it.”

As for the episode itself, which the cast and creators premiered for those in attendance of the March 20 PaleyFest panel, Dabb says, “It feels like a really good episode of Supernatural that the Scooby-Doo people happen to be in. It doesn’t feel like we’re mortgaging the show to make it fit into the Scooby-Doo world. It really clicked together in a way that we think is very special.” Co-showrunner Robert Singer adds, “It was terrific right from the beginning. That said, having seen the animation, it’s actually better than I would’ve hoped. We had a really good time recording the voices last spring and the guys were just so into it and in a way, we’re changing their performance of what their characters were to fit the cartoon mold, but everybody embraced it right from the beginning and it came out really well.”

As for which Scooby character made the biggest impression on the Supernatural showrunners, Dabb and Singer had different thoughts. “The standout character for me is Fred,” Dabb says. “When you’re a kid you focus on Shaggy and Scooby because they’re the funny ones, but to have that traditional cartoon straight man, which we don’t really have in Supernatural, who’s very chipper and upbeat, it actually ended up being really fun to have that character play off especially Dean. And then we have some good stuff with Velma and Daphne. I think everyone gets some good stuff but for me, weirdly Fred ended up being a little bit the star of the show.”

As far as Singer’s concerned, it’s all about the talking dog. “Of course you love Scooby whenever he opens his mouth. When Cas shows up, he is amazed that there’s a talking dog and that Sam and Dean don’t necessarily seem all that surprised,” Singer says, adding, “What you’ll find in this is Velma and the other characters step out of their cartoon personas a little bit and they’re kind of in the middle of a Supernatural episode.”

“Scoobynatural” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.