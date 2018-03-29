It happened. Dean Winchester wore an ascot.

Well, to be fair, Dean wore an ascot after he and Sam were zapped into a Scooby-Doo cartoon, where they worked alongside Castiel and the Scooby gang to solve a mystery, put a spirit to rest, and just generally, not die. So in other words, it was something the Winchesters had never experienced. And the making of the episode was something series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins had never experienced when they were asked to head into a recording booth for the animated versions of their characters. And although fans have seen some footage of their time in the booth, there’s more where that came from.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at a special feature titled “Mystery Mash-Up: The Making of Scoobynatural,” a behind-the-scenes look at the episode that will be a part of the extra content viewers will get when they purchase the Season 13 Season Pass at digital retailers beginning on March 30.

Above, hear what Padalecki and Ackles had to say about the experience of making the episode (and hear Ackles do his best Velma impression).