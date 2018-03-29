The stars of Scandal get emotional and do some BTS dancing in retrospective video

Here’s to Scandal!

In a new video posted Thursday, the cast of Shonda Rhimes’ presidential drama looks back over the past seven seasons on the hit show, shares gratitude for the series’ diehard fans, and does a lot of behind-the-scenes dancing.

“There isn’t a single feeling I haven’t had about the show ending,” says Kerry Washington, who plays the drama’s lead Olivia Pope. Knowing this season would be the last, the cast has had the chance to make the most of the 18 episodes they had left to shoot to say goodbye to each other and their characters. “After seven years of being together, we are very, very, very, very tight,” adds Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) as the video flashes back to on-set moments celebrating landmarks and behind-the-scenes footage from the final episodes.

As for the last day of shooting? “I think for our last day on set there will be lots of waterproof mascara,” says Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant). Those tears might not be reserved for off-camera moments, as ultimately someone will be walking away brokenhearted. According to Scott Foley, Jake “would like to be back on the island with Olivia,” but not if Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) has anything to say about it.

“No, absolutely not,” Goldwyn declares. “I think Olivia’s one true love is Fitz.”

But in the end, it’s likely there’ll only be one truly happy person in the Scandal universe. “The only human that’s guaranteed a happy ending is Shonda Rhimes,” says Pope. They don’t call it Shondaland for nothing, after all.

See if she’s right by tuning in to ABC, Thursdays at 10 p.m. for the remaining four episodes of the series and watch the retrospective video above.