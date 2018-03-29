Roseanne got a phone call from Trump, here’s what they talked about

President Donald Trump phoned Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on those massive premiere ratings.

And this morning, the actress is revealing some details of their chat.

Trump rang up Barr on Wednesday, The New York Times first reported, after being impressed by the return of her ABC show delivering more than 18 million viewers Tuesday night.

Barr then called into Good Morning America on Thursday morning to discuss their chat a bit.

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr said. “They said, ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America’ and that’s about the most exciting thing ever. It was very sweet of him to congratulate us.”

Pressed for details, the actress replied, “We just kinda had a private conversation but we talked about a lot of things. He was just happy for me. I’ve known him for a lot of years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years and it’s a friendly conversation about working, television and ratings.”

ABC News chief George Stephanopoulos noted Trump sure is interested in TV ratings and Barr agreed. “He really understands ratings and how they measure things and that’s been an interest of mine for a long time too.”

Then Barr discussed why she thought Roseanne the series was striking a chord with viewers, promoting the value of being nicer and more polite when dealing with people of differing political viewpoints.

“The idea that people can agree to disagree is kinda missing from everything,” she said. “Conflict resolution and agreeing to disagree are important things. That’s what we need to do as a country — figure out what we don’t like and talk to each other and discuss how we’re going to get it changed or fixed. I hope [the show] opens up civil conversation between people and not just mud slinging. We need to be more civilized than that.”

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all." @RoseanneOnABC sets record ratings as the Conners come roaring back to primetime, and we speak LIVE to @therealroseanne about her phone call with the President and the return of the show: pic.twitter.com/CEBMfnnBAx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 29, 2018

After that, GMA anchor Robin Roberts sagely noted, “It’s like that phrase about family: We may not have it all together but together we have it all.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays on ABC.