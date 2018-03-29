Roseanne success almost made Sara Gilbert cry on The Talk

Sara Gilbert is all verklempt.

On Thursday’s installment of The Talk, Gilbert gave a little cross-promotion to the return of Roseanne on ABC by talking about how “grateful” she is to fans. The sitcom revival averaged 18.2 million viewers on Tuesday — the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in nearly four years (since a premiere episode of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory from 2014).

“I could cry now just thinking… it’s been so many years,” Gilbert said on her CBS talk show. “You know, it’s my childhood…it’s just amazing to watch.”

Watch the video above for more. The Talk airs weekdays on CBS; Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.