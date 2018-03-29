MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars is returning with a twist

MTV’s grueling reality competition series The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars is returning with a vengeance — and a major change.

As revealed in a new promo, for the first time, teams will be mixed with celebrities and “champs” on both sides. As returning host (and former Challenge contestant) Mike “The Miz” Mizanin breaks it to the competitors in the promo, “These teams that you’re on right now are not your teams.”

That twist promises to heighten the drama even further as the competitors vie to take a share of the $150,000 cash prize to donate to their charity of choice.

The new season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres April 17 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV. Watch the promo above, and see the cast below.

THE STARS

Drake Bell

Lil Mama

Casper Smart

Brooke Hogan

Hennessy Carolina

Daniel Gibson

Selita Ebanks

Arian Foster

Louise Hazel

Jozea Flores

THE CHAMPS