John Mulaney is returning to Saturday Night Live — this time, as a host. The comedian first made his name as a writer on the show, where he co-created Bill Hader’s iconic Stefon character. He’ll get his own spotlight as host of the April 14 episode, where he’ll appear alongside musical guest Jack White.

“Oh boy,” Mulaney tweeted alongside the announcement of the lineup.

As the co-creator of Stefon, it was Mulaney who would insert different jokes into the character’s cue cards at the last minute in the hopes of making Hader break into laughter on live TV; he was often successful. Mulaney even made a brief cameo as part of Stefon’s recent return to SNL when Hader hosted the March 17 episode. There, Mulaney played a lawyer named Shy advising Stefon about politically-correct language (a callback to a joke about the word “midget” from Mulaney’s 2012 stand-up special New in Town).

Mulaney’s episode will arrive just two weeks before his latest comedy special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, hits Netflix on May 1. White, too, will be promoting new work, having just released his third solo album Boarding House Reach.

“It’s the fruits of me telling myself, ‘I want the sound I’m imagining to be on this song, so this time I don’t care what made it — if it was analog, digital, three drummers, one drummer, drum machine, it doesn’t matter to me, I want this particular sound,'” White recently told EW about changing up his musical approach on the new album. “And when you have that idea, that will lead itself to a maximalist tendency.”

Mulaney and White round out SNL’s April lineup, alongside the previously announced April 7 team of Chadwick Boseman and Cardi B.