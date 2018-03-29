Dawson's Creek reunion: Kevin Williamson on where Dawson, Joey, and Pacey would be today

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The finale of Dawson’s Creek found Dawson (James Van Der Beek) a successful Hollywood director and his best pals Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) happily living together in New York.

For EW’s epic Creek reunion, show creator Kevin Williamson revealed where he thought his main characters would be today (Michelle Williams’ Jen died in the final episode) and admitted his vision was a little on the darker side.

“I’m a man of conflict,” admits Williamson. “I would want to, of course, show some conflict. I think Dawson became Spielberg, all his dreams came true. I think they shattered. I think he fell apart. I think he never really found love and, when we come upon him, he’s just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that’s going to make it magical.”

He adds, “I think Pacey and Joey got married. I think they had a family, I think there were troubles. I think they got a divorce. I think that when we meet them they’re in a very dark place. But there’s still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children. As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other. And they just can’t stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults.”

